When Does 'WandaVision' Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

Ahh, suburban bliss. It's the all-American ideal that heroes like those in the Avengers strive to protect, but it's not necessarily something they'd expect themselves mysteriously plopped into without explanation or a way out. That's where we find Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the Scarlet Witch, and Vision (Paul Bettany), also known as Vision, at the start of Disney+'s charmingly WTF classic-sitcom pastiche WandaVision.

Wanda and Vision live in a cozy house with a perfectly trimmed front yard, and the most exciting things that happen in their lives are dinner parties for scary bosses and lunch meetings at the social club to charm the neighborhood divas. Yet something is obviously, inescapably wrong. Why don't they seem to be aware of their fate? Why can't they leave? And how did they even get there in the first place?

The last time we saw Wanda, in Avengers: Endgame, she was attending Tony Stark's funeral and comforting Hawkeye, who was sad that Black Widow had died in the conflict with Thanos. Wanda, who had been disintegrated by the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War and restored leading into Endgame's climactic battle, had also lost someone in a seemingly permanent way: Vision, whose lifeless robot body had thunked to the ground at the climax of Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos plucked out the Mind Stone, an Infinity Gem, from his head.