The 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer Is Not Monkeying Around

Two years after Dawn of the Planet of the Apes left us bracing for an all-out ape-vs.-human war, franchise masterminds finally gifted us with a glimpse of that primal conflict in War for the Planet of the Apes' first official trailer. And man (ape?), does it look bleak.

The third movie in the rebooted Ape series sees Caesar (one of the most impressive CG creations ever) rallying his simian troops for a battle against the humans, ratcheting up their classic spear-and-fist ambush tactics with their newfound embrace of firearms. We catch moments of a setpiece standoff between fortified apes and human special forces in a dense forest, shots of gun-toting apes on horseback, and a snowbound firefight where tanks and helicopters bear down on apes who appear to have taken over a military base. We even get a look at a freshly chrome-domed Woody Harrelson in the role of the ruthless Colonel charged with bringing the apes down, setting him up as Caesar's ultimate human foil. It looks awesome, in the truest sense of the word.