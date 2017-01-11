Was doing the game justice a risk?

It's been really unusual and challenging to parse exactly what makes the film work for certain audiences. There is no clear and defined group of people who likes Warcraft. There are young men and old men who like it. There are kids who like it. There are women, young and old, who like it. And pretty much all of these demographics evenly are split between people who know the game and people who know nothing about the game. There are older women who know nothing about Warcraft, large numbers of them, who love the movie.

Warcraft is robust with mythology and mystical language. How do you know what a mainstream audience can absorb?

I would refer you back to Star Wars and the names of the characters in that. Han Solo -- if you met him on the street you would probably find that to be a slightly odd name. Luke Skywalker, again, a little odd. Lothar, well kind of odd, but not that odd. If you go to Lord of the Rings it gets even crazier. I've had this discussion and it has been publicized with people before. If you knew nothing about Lord of the Rings and didn't read the books and you went to the movies, you could still enjoy it without knowing much at all about the geography of Middle Earth or what the races are. It just depends on where your suspension of disbelief is and where you're able to take that leap from.