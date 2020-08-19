Entertainment Everything We Know About Season 2 of Netflix's 'Warrior Nun' The Sisters are coming back for more demonic fighting.

In July 2020, the Heavens opened up and sent their latest original fantasy series, Warrior Nun, down to Earth by way of Netflix. The ecclesiastical series loosely based on the popular Warrior Nun Areala comics from Ben Dunn follows a young woman named Ava (Alba Baptista) who died and is resurrected with a halo cemented on her back, now destined to become a member of a secretive, holy collective of demon-hunting warriors. Resonant of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, except with amped-up fight scenes, the mythological series aired to acclaim among fantasy fans, and seemed like it was just getting started on its divine spiritual journey. Considering the first season ended with quite the reveal, fans have been curious if they'll be seeing more from Ava and her Sisters anytime soon. While you pray for more of the show from Simon Barry (Van Helsing, Bad Bad), here's everything we know about Warrior Nun Season 2 so far.

Warrior Nun has been renewed for a second season — watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/FOFY4N4RhT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020

Will there be a second season of Warrior Nun? Hallelujah! About a month and a half after Warrior Nun hit Netflix in July 2020, the streamer announced its renewal for a second season in mid-August. Netflix shared that the show would be back on Twitter with a very wholesome video featuring showrunner Simon Barry breaking the news to the Warrior Sisters themselves. Their gasps and joyful reactions are exactly how we feel, too.

When will Warrior Nun Season 2 be released? Since Warrior Nunjust got the greenlit for Season 2, it's going to be a little while before we get to jump back into that hellish action. Season 1 aired in early July, so should the writing team be able to get back to work remotely relatively soon, and the state of the pandemic in Spain, where the show is shot, allows for filming in early 2021, it seems possible that the show could be back sometime in summer 2021. That, of course, assumes that the coronavirus situation in Spain continues to improve, as the nation was once a hotspot and cases are starting to increase again. Meaning, if the series can't shoot early next year, fall 2021 could be a safe bet on the series' return, too.

Who in the cast is returning? Considering Simon Barry shared the renewal news to all of the Warrior Sisters, it's a given that those sisters in demon slaying will be back. So, expect to see more of the lead nun Ava (Alba Baptista), Shotgun Mary (Toya Tuner), Sister Lilith (Lorena Andrea), Sister Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), and Sister Camila (Olivia Delcan). It would also make sense to see more of Jillian Salvius (Thekla Reuten), Father Vincent (Tristan Ulloa), and Mother Superion (Sylvia De Fanti). Adriel, who's portrayed by William Miller, should play an even larger role going into Season 2, too, since the first season finale revealed he's the devilish, evil force behind this divine chaos. Even though Ava is increasingly moving into being a part of the heavenly world instead of the terrestrial one, that doesn't mean people like JC (Emilio Sakraya) won't make an appearance going forward. Barry told Entertainment Weekly there's "always" room for human characters because he and the team behind Warrior Nun want the series' mythology to constantly be balanced by this reality.

What will it be about? The Netflix original sinned by ending Season 1 the way it did with such a cliffhanger of a finale. Now that it's revealed that the legend the Order of the Cruciform Sword is built upon is a lie -- that Adriel is actually no angel at all, but a devil who stole the halo -- the Sisters have a centuries-old problem on their hands. Last season wrapped up with the evil force escaping from the tomb the Vatican held him in for years and summoning his demons into this world, so on top of their typical hunting, the Warriors will they have a whole lot more darkness on their hands going forward. Not only will they have to face that in Season 2, the Order as a whole will have to confront its history and beliefs. Simon Barry spoke about this to EW, saying what's at stake going forward is much greater than the personal struggles of Ava adjusting to the organization. With that, he hinted that the new Pope (Joaquim de Almeida) may have his own plans in dealing with this disaster, and Father Vincent's betrayal will come even more into play. "When you have a character like Father Vincent believe in something so strongly, it makes you question the narrative that you've been told," he said. "If he believes in Adriel, then maybe there's something there that the others don't know yet that Vincent does. So, we're sort of counting on Vincent's belief in Adriel to keep things fluid and not necessarily black and white." While the show is just moving onto its sophomore season, it sounds like it's the first piece of a longer journey the OCS is about to embark on. With the recent reveals, Barry said, "Can they exist in the way they did before? The answer is they can't. This secret organization has a new mandate because of what happened, has also lost the faith of the Pope -- those things made rebuilding harder."