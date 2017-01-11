This Britney Spears Medley From the Billboard Awards Will Give You Life

The Billboard Music Awards is probably the silliest, least urgent awards show on TV. Nominees and winners are determined by sales, airplay, and social media metrics instead of votes, making the actual results a literal popularity contest. It's the Super Bowl for data junkies, but pointless to most people. So, what is it good for? Show-stopping performances, like the clinic in pop professionalism Britney Spears put on last night.

Contrary to what Bruno Mars might think, the show wasn't a total snooze. Rihanna sang a moving, heart-wrenching rendition of the ANTI standout "Love on the Brain," Kesha delivered a stirring performance of to Bob Dylan's "It Ain't Me Babe," and Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband with a cover of Queen's "The Show Must Go On." But Britney's opening performance was the main attraction, a sublime combination of Las Vegas glitz and '00s pop excess.