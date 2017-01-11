How to Stream the 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Premiere, for Free

We're all still waiting for George "You Love 'Em, I Kill 'Em" R.R. Martin to finish The Winds of Winter, but all is not lost: the sixth season of HBO's critically acclaimed Game of Thrones TV adaptation is finally here. Will Jon Snow -- or any other beloved dead characters -- return? Will Arya stay blind? Will Cleganebowl finally be more than a silly fan theory?
While we don't have the answers to these important questions, we've got something even better: here's how to watch the GOT Season 6 premiere, live at 9pm, without paying the gold (or iron) price.
Sign up for HBO NOW, like, right now
This is, hands down, THE way to get your GOT on without paying. While you won't be able to watch along with the live broadcast, HBO has announced it will release the season premiere to HBO GO and HBO NOW members at 9pm on Sunday -- in other words, you'll only be 30 seconds behind the live broadcast, tops. AND, since your membership comes with one free month of the service, you'll be able to repeat this for the next four episodes (if you sign up after 4/22). That's half the season, totally free.
Download the HBO NOW app on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Amazon's weird app store to get your free account up and running, and then load it up at 9pm to get your stream on.
Seriously. It's that easy.
