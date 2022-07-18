Let's Terraform This MFer in an Exclusive Red Band 'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Trailer

There's plenty of chaos and cursing in the new red band trailer for the third season of HBO Max's Harley Quinn, which we are debuting exclusively on Thrillist. Sure, you can watch the regular old green band trailer, but you know Harley wouldn't censor herself so why bother?

After an annoyingly long wait, the fantastic animated series, starring the voice of Kaley Cuoco as the titular adorable maniac, hits HBO Max on Thursday, July 28. Picking up where the second season left off, Harley and Lake Bell's Poison Ivy have coupled up, and are going for joy rides in Wonder Woman's invisible jet, which, turns out, is very bad for the bird population.

This time around, it's the normally subdued Ivy with the grand plan to sow trouble in Gotham by terraforming the city, allowing plants to grow in place of human structures. A great sardonic sense of humor does not a mastermind make, however. Meanwhile, the mayor's race is between Jim Gordon and Joker (who wants universal healthcare so, like, maybe he's a good candidate?), Dick Grayson's in town, and there's blood everywhere. And Harley? Well, she is going through "what is known as 'some shit,'" in the eloquent words of Clayface.