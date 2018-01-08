How to Stream the 'Harry Potter' Movies Right Now

With Harry Potter, author J.K. Rowling created an endlessly fascinating hit. The ever-expanding wizarding world in her books has already inspired web hubs, theme parks, and, probably most important, movies. When Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone got the big-screen treatment in 2001 with director Chris Columbus, writer Steve Kloves, and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, it was like the story of the boy with the lightning-bolt scar got a second, somehow more potent life. Sorcerer's Stone grossed almost $1 billion worldwide and created a hunger for more, more, more, more Potter experiences, justifying several more successful adaptations (including a two-parter!).
The good news is, in the age of streaming, it's no longer hard to find these beloved movies, once packaged and sold in coveted DVD collections. In fact, they're readily available for bingeing. Or re-bingeing. (Now's an especially good time for a catch-up, considering Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the next entry in the already-popular string of prequels, arrives in November.) So to get your Potter fix, you can...
Stream all the Harry Potter movies on HBO Now
As if it heard your complaints about how bad 2017 was in general, HBO went and did something to ensure your 2018 would get off to a good start. Starting this month, every installment of the Radcliffe-starring saga -- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 -- plus the prequel, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, will be available to stream on HBO Now whenever, wherever. They were meant to be to-ge-ther. They'll be there and you'll be near, and that's the deal, my -- sorry.
Anyway, it's a big deal because this marks the first time all the Potter-related movies have been on the same platform to stream, unedited and without commercials. Even if you're not an HBO Now subscriber, you can still test the service free for one month. Which should be doable! It takes a little less than a day to binge all nine movies.
Watch all the Harry Potter movies on TV
If you're intent on keeping your HBO cable subscription, you can also catch the Harry Potter flicks via HBO GO or live on TV. All the movies will be available On Demand there until the end of the month, and they all have upcoming air dates, which you can find here. (The next live showing of the first movie, Sorcerer's Stone, comes January 22 at 8:35pm ET on HBO Family.)
Aside from HBO, the NBCUniversal channels will be the next best place to find the Hogwarts adventures. Warner Bros., which owns the rights to the films, has made plans to move the titles from Disney (read: Freeform) to Syfy, USA, and NBC this year -- meaning more of those sporadic weekend Potter marathons could be around the corner. (Check your local listings here.)
Rent the Harry Potter movies elsewhere
If you're not about HBO or TV, you can still rent hard copies from Netflix's DVD service, and digital versions from YouTube, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.
Or just... go Potter crazy
We get it. Movies aren't always enough.
