Watch the First 5 Minutes of 'Preacher,' a Psychopathic 'Walking Dead' Cousin

Seth Rogen shepherded the new action series Preacher from comic book to AMC's The Walking Dead slot, though you'd never guess the Neighbors star was behind it.

Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s popular '90s comic, the show follows a West Texas preacher named Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper, who played Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and ABC's now-canceled Agent Carter), who, along with deadly ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and a vampiric Irishman named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), pushes back against vicious entities from Heaven and Hell.

The series' dustbowl setting, supernatural mystery, and hard-R gore aren't stand-ins for the manchildren and plumes of pot smoke typically associated with Rogen -- but his hand is felt. Based on the episodes provided to press, I can attest that Preacher cackles with sadistic glee; it's violent, funny, and easily AMC's best show since Mad Men ended last year. And no wonder: Sam Catlin, a former Breaking Bad writer, is assisting Rogen with the day-to-day as showrunner. ​​​​​​