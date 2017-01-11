How to Watch the 2016 Tony Awards

If you missed the 2016 Tony Awards, you can watch the full CBS stream of the show online (or on-demand, depending on your cable provider), or check out the best Tony Awards highlights.

At tonight's 70th annual Tony Awards, James Corden will host a live audience of just under 3,000 theater fanatics through hours of accolades, performances, jokes, and -- most importantly -- outrageous social media moments that will consume the internet for days after. The night's 10 performances have been widely hyped, Hamilton stands to clean up handily with 16 nominations going in, and if Jessica Lange wins for Long Day's Journey into Night, she'll be one award away from EGOT glory. Tony talk will dominate your water cooler the next day, so while we might not all be able to bear witness in person, here a few live-streaming tips to ensure you catch the whole thing.