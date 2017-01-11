How to Watch the 2016 Tony Awards

If you missed the 2016 Tony Awards, you can watch the full CBS stream of the show online (or on-demand, depending on your cable provider), or check out the best Tony Awards highlights.
At tonight's 70th annual Tony Awards, James Corden will host a live audience of just under 3,000 theater fanatics through hours of accolades, performances, jokes, and -- most importantly -- outrageous social media moments that will consume the internet for days after. The night's 10 performances have been widely hyped, Hamilton stands to clean up handily with 16 nominations going in, and if Jessica Lange wins for Long Day's Journey into Night, she'll be one award away from EGOT glory. Tony talk will dominate your water cooler the next day, so while we might not all be able to bear witness in person, here a few live-streaming tips to ensure you catch the whole thing.
Start with the red carpet show
If glamour, photo ops, and awkward (read: hysterical) celebrity interviews are your thing, you can watch the Tony Awards red carpet live. The pre-show starts at 5:30pm EST and is hosted by TV host Alicia Quarles and familiar Broadway faces Laura Michelle Kelly, Jordan Roth, and Karen Olivo. Apparently Randi Zuckerberg will also be there (jury’s out on Mark).
Stream the Tonys online for free
To watch the awards themselves on your computer, your best bet are TonyAwards.com, BroadwayHD.com, Nordstrom, People, Entertainment Weekly, Telemundo, and Playbill. They'll all stream the show as well as provide live coverage throughout the performances so you'll have no chance of missing Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hamilton gang doing something zany and awesome.
Wait, what if I'm on a phone or tablet?
That's totally A-OK and Broadway will not discriminate against you. Your best move here is probably CBS All Access. CBS has broadcast rights to the awards, and their All Access platform streams all of their programming live. After you sign up for a one-week free trial, CBS All Access will let you watch on desktop, iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad to your heart's desire, broadcasting the show live to your device the same as it would if you were watching it on TV. (Be sure to cancel your trial after that week if you don't want to pay $5.99/month.)
One last thing
The Tonys are all about you having fun. James Corden told the New York Times as much himself: “The worst way you can approach a show is to go, ‘Oh, we’re all in a club here — did you not get that?’”
So get excited. It should be a great show, even if you never did wind up scoring those Hamilton tickets.