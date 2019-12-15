Everything We Know About 'Watchmen' Season 2

Break Into This Butter Chicken Calzone
HBO's Watchmen was one of the best shows on television in 2019, keeping the network's momentum rolling after other hits like Succession and Game of Thrones. A so-called "remix" of the original comic written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons, showrunner Damon Lindelof and his staff of writers set out to tell a story that wasn't an adaptation of the seminal work but instead carried on its legacy.
Grappling with the threat of white supremacy in America as opposed to the Cold War nuclear tensions of the comic, HBO's Watchmen brought together a star-studded cast playing both new and familiar characters, in the primary setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma, nearly 100 years after the Black Wall Street massacre of 1921. While Lindelof did his best to tie everything together in a self-contained package, these nine episodes of Watchmen did leave some questions unanswered and set up a potential for more. Let's break down everything we've heard about a possible Season 2.
Has Watchmen been renewed for a second season?
Not yet. However, the series garnered significant praise from critics and dominated HBO's fall slate, so a renewal seems likely. That being said, Damon Lindelof has said that he never intended Watchmen to be more than one season, choosing to focus on telling a contained narrative in nine episodes. "Our job was to just deliver nine episodes that deliver a complete and total story," LIndelof said at the series' 2019 New York Comic Con panel. Still, it would be strange for HBO to not attempt a follow-up to the series, given the strong ratings and critical praise, and could seek Lindelof's blessing to continue the show without him, should he decide not to return.
How likely is it that Damon Lindelof would return as showrunner?
That's also up in the air, but never say never. He could also hand over the showrunning reins to someone else. In an interview with Paste Magazine, he was open to someone else taking the helm of the second season. "It's also not my story, right? I appropriated it. And so the idea that someone else could come along do another season of Watchmen, that's really exciting to me too. I would watch the fuck out of that," Lindelof said. "These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we'll kind of go from there."
When will Watchmen Season 2 premiere?
Should HBO pick the series up for a second season, we probably wouldn't see it until 2021 at the earliest. Aside from HBO's already packed 2020 slate, the network tends to space out seasons of its big series by at least a year or so.
Editor's note: SPOILERS BEGIN HERE!!!!
What cast members will be back for Watchmen Season 2?
Given that the show has yet to be renewed and no one has been cast, this is all pure speculation, but after that bombshell of a Season 1 finale, we can guess at who might or might not return. Keep in mind that, in the world of Watchmen, anyone could conceivably return, due to the many flashbacks and the potential for time-jumping. But a few characters are less likely to be involved that others. The death of Dr. Manhattan (and by extension, Cal Abar) seemed pretty final, so we presumably would not be seeing more of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The same goes for Hong Chau's Lady Trieu, who ended up getting crushed by her own Millennium Clock as well as a bunch of tiny, frozen squid. Given that Senator Joe Keene Jr. (James Wolk) dissolved into a puddle of goo, it seems safe to say that he's permanently out of the game as well.
As for characters and actors it would be odd not to see in a second season, Watchmen wouldn't feel the same without Regina King as Angela Abar, who has now possibly become the next Dr. Manhattan. While her grandfather's story seems to have concluded with the fall of Cyclops, it wouldn't be a stretch for Louis Gossett, Jr. to return as Will Reeves. As for the rest of the Tulsa crew -- Red Scare (Andrew Howard), Pirate Jenny (Adelaide Clemens), and Panda (Jacob Ming-Trent) -- it's a bit of a toss-up, but why not? The same goes for Bian, played by Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, who was last seen looking quite stunned and dejected in the back of a police car.
Also sure to return are Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass and Jean Smart as Laurie Blake, as they seem to be on the same wavelength in terms of their thoughts on justice for Jeremy Irons' Adrian Veidt. Here's hoping that the three of them would be joined by Laurie's lovable sidekick and possible Lube Man Dale Petey, played by Dustin Ingram.
What's the plot of Watchmen Season 2?
Showrunner Damon Lindelof set out to tell a complete story in the first season of Watchmen. That means that every big question the series raised has pretty effectively been answered, leaving the playing field wide open for the series' second season.
The biggest question Season 2 will have to answer is whether or not Angela Abar inherited Dr. Manhattan's powers. If so, Season 2 will likely track her impact as a more involved superhuman, if the conversation she and Will Reeves have regarding Dr. Manhattan's ambivalence is any indicator. if she doesn't end up inheriting his powers, we'll witness a world grappling with the loss of Dr. Manhattan.
There were also a few throwaway references to Dan Dreiberg, the former Nite Owl II and Laurie's ex. After he and Laurie were captured while doing vigilante work, Laurie joined the FBI and Dan went to prison. It's obvious that Laurie is still concerned for him, and given the numerous Nite Owl references scattered across the series and the unearthing of his ship in the season finale, it's well within the bounds of possibility for him to make an appearance in Season 2.
Finally, it seems that Adrian Veidt's crimes against humanity may finally come to light. Wade still has his taped confession (the message to Robert Redford), and with Veidt in Laurie's custody, now may finally be the time that he's brought to trial and held accountable on Earth. In turn, we could see a world grappling with the fact that the biggest existential threat it's ever faced is nothing more than a hoax.
Aside from that, it's anyone's guess what could go down in the next season.
