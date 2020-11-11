Entertainment Everything We Know About Season 2 of Amazon Prime's 'Wayne' Is the action comedy coming back?

YouTube Premium's plan to create original content to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu was short-lived, but it still managed to churn out a few hits—like Wayne , the pitch-black action comedy about a vigilante teen. The show from Shawn Simmons about a teenage boy (Mark McKenna) driving cross-country from Brockton, Massachusetts to Florida in search of his late father's stolen Pontiac Trans-Am became an instant success, amassing tens of millions of views on the streaming service and critical acclaim. Despite being a cult favorite, Wayne faced the brunt of the streaming wars when YouTube decided to cut back on investing in original programming just months after it aired, stripping it of a chance at Season 2. Since the show wasn't officially canceled by YouTube, it didn't leave the video platform without a fight. Co-writer Rhett Reese said it best on his Twitter back in mid-2019: "Wayne wasn't canceled, per se. Rather, its network was canceled." Instead of accepting defeat, the series found a home on another streaming service , finally arriving on Amazon Prime in November 2020. So, now that the show is "presented by Amazon Prime," does that mean fans can buckle up for a long-awaited Season 2? Here's what we know about where Wayne Season 2 stands right now.

Will there be a Season 2 of Wayne? Even though Wayne is now on Amazon, that doesn't mean it's guaranteed a second season. It hasn't been officially been renewed yet—but it's not out of the realm of possibility. Considering former YouTube original Cobra Kai landed on Netflix and got a renewal, more episodes following the whirlwind romance of Wayne and his brazen girlfriend Del (Ciara Bravo) and their search for justice could get the go-ahead from Amazon eventually. In fact, the cast and team behind the series are really pushing for it, with showrunner Shawn Simmons and stars Mark McKenna and Ciara Bravo encouraging viewership on their respective social media, saying that if the show finds an audience on Amazon, the streamer might bring it back. Meaning, if they've gotten word from Amazon that the show's success on the platform could earn a Season 2, it seems like it's at least in talks of being considered. Channel your inner Wayne and threaten everybody you know into watching it. Just kidding, gentle suggestions are fine (please don't threaten anyone).

When will Wayne Season 2 be released? Without an official renewal, it's total speculation as to when more Wayne might arrive. As streaming services tend to do, it seems likely that Amazon Prime will look at the first few months viewership of Season 1 following its early November 2020 arrival and make the decision to pursue a Season 2 based on those numbers. Showrunner Shawn Simmons told Screenrant that he's already written the Season 2 premiere and has the entire season mapped out, so should Amazon renew the dark comedy, it sounds like the team might only need a few months to write out the rest of the script before moving into production. Considering this speculative timeline, it seems like we won't be hitching a ride back to Brockton until late 2021, or sometime in early 2022, more likely. For fans who tuned into Wayne when it first hit YouTube way back in early 2019, that certainly seems like a long wait, but should it work out, it'll feel as satisfying as one of Wayne's (unhinged) acts of revenge.

Who in the cast will be back? Wayne wouldn't be the same without, well, Wayne, so Mark McKenna who plays the titular, nunchuck-wielding, motorbike-driving bad boy with a heart of gold should obviously be back to lead round 2. Since he's quite smitten with Del, the Bonnie to his Clyde—despite being chased by her father and goon-like brothers across state lines—Ciara Bravo who portrays the sassy teen should also be back. As for the rest of the cast, Wayne hasn't killed anybody with his ultra-violent ways (yet), so it makes sense for just about everybody to be back. Expect to see more of Del's father, played by Dean Winters, and her brothers Carl and Teddy (twins Jon and Jamie Champagne), the few looking out for Wayne, Principal Cole (Mike O'Malley) and his friend Orlando (Joshua J. Williams), as well as those who were on his tail, Officer Jay (James Earl) and Sgt. Stephen Geller (Stephen Kearin). It is unclear whether or not we'll be seeing more of Wayne's adversaries down in Ocala like Reggie (Francesco Antonio) or even his mother (Michaela Watkins), though, now that he's been caught and is being forced back up to Brockton. If we had to guess, though, there's probably still more fight left to fight surrounding that car, especially if Wayne didn't get to haul it back up north with him.

What will Season 2 of Wayne be about? After bearing witness to a whole lot of violence throughout the first season of Wayne , the season finale was a punch in the gut for the audience. While the anti-hero may have won the battle against his gator-owning enemy Reggie and gotten his dad's car back, Del's family and the authorities finally caught up with them. So, it seems likely that next season will follow Wayne getting dragged back up to Brockton by the cops, and inevitably trying to break out of jail to find his way back to Del—and based on that final shot of him holding onto her nameplate, he's going to do whatever it takes to get to her. In speaking to Screenrant, Ciara Bravo mentioned that she hopes to see Wayne freed next season, and Mark McKenna wants to see him "feel something that isn't anger," so finding his way back to Del might just check all of those boxes. Regardless, Simmons explained to Screenrant that since he's had a lot of time to think on the next season, he knows exactly where the action comedy would go, which sounds even bigger and more badass than the first. Hopefully we'll get to see what that looks like soon, but as we wait for more Wayne, continue to check back as we'll update this post as more information becomes available.

