Netflix's New Docuseries 'We Are the Champions' Explores Outrageous Competitions

Rolling a wheel of cheese down a grassy hill might not sound like the most pleasant way to spend an afternoon, particularly if you have to run after it and potentially injure yourself in the process, but that doesn't stop some people. They simply must chase the cheese. But why exactly? That's the question that drives Netflix's new six-part docuseries We Are the Champions, which focuses around a different outlandish competition in each episode and examines what makes the competitors tick.

The trailer, which features voiceover narration from executive producer (and Utopia star) Rainn Wilson, provides quick glimpses into the activities the series will profile. There's cheese rolling, chili eating, fantasy hair styling, dog dancing, frog jumping, and yo-yo-ing. Does competitive yo-yo-ing feel a little more "normal" than some of these other competitions? I suppose we'll find out when We Are the Champions premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, November 17.