Every Weezer Album, Ranked

Unlike other beloved '90s alternative rock acts that had the foresight to hibernate for a decade before returning with reunion tours or comeback albums, Weezer soldiered on. They made some great albums and they made some bad ones, but one thing can't be denied: Weezer showed up.

And now, Rivers Cuomo and company are back with Weezer (The White Album), a collection of beach-y ballads about all the usual Weezer topics -- sex, drugs, and dorky rock & roll. How does it stack up against the rest of the band's output? Grab your horn-rims, don your favorite cardigan, and join me as I rank some of the most confounding LPs in modern rock history. (Note: we're leaving out the often excellent Alone series that Rivers Cuomo has released, along with all rarities collections, B-sides, and lost albums.)