9 Bizarre Onscreen Richard Nixons You Forgot About

As far as movie and TV portrayals of real-life presidents go, few are kookier than Richard Nixon -- fleshed out with with more prostheses than any other commander-in-chief. This weekend, Kevin Spacey takes on the task in Elvis & Nixon, a charming little movie structured around the meeting of those marquee names. Impressions abound: as one review put it, "he’s mostly just Generic President."

Tricky Dick's been depicted by plenty of wacky actors over the years, so we revisited the best, worst, and weirdest of the bunch.

The head of Richard Nixon in Futurama

Is there a president whose head looks better in a jar? Probably not. In episodes like "A Head in the Polls" and "Decision 3012," the show proved that Nixon is still fun to kick around -- even over a thousand years since he left office.