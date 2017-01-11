'Prison Break' Star Wentworth Miller Fires Back at Mean Fat-Shaming Meme

Cruel memes clog your Facebook feed like spillage from a factory that produces nothing but cute cats, stock photos, and contempt. Maybe they make you laugh, but it's worth remembering that there's a person behind every meme -- a person like Prison Break star Wentworth Miller, who just shut down a particularly jerky meme that recently went viral.

"Today I found myself the subject of an Internet meme," wrote the Legends of Tomorrow actor and screenwriter on his Facebook page yesterday. "Not for the first time. This one, however, stands out from the rest."

The meme, shared by the "LAD Bible" Facebook page, contrasts two photos of Miller: one from his buff, shirtless Prison Break days as the tattoo-covered Michael Scofield, and the other from a few years later, when he's a bit heavier. As a meme, it should look familiar if you're still Facebook friends with all the angry people you went to high school with. "When you break out of prison and find out about McDonald's Monopoly..." reads the "joke." Really cutting, sharp stuff, right?