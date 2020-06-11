How the Drag Stars of HBO's 'We're Here' Are Making Lasting Change in Small Towns

For example, in episode 3, Bob, Eureka, and Shangela went to Branson, Missouri, the "Live Entertainment Capital of the World" and home to many quietly queer performers because LGBTQ+ people don't have adequate protection against discrimination in the state. They met three men each grappling with muddied views of masculinity and identity that their community had instilled in them. Charles, an openly gay dancer, found himself suppressing his sexuality because of the town's intolerance; Chris, a straight man with a young daughter, fell into depression after bottling up his emotions like he was raised to believe he should; and Tanner, a young guy who previously came out of the closet, then withdrew his queer identity after turning to Christianity and feeling like the two lifestyles weren't compatible.

Eureka believes there's a moral code in today's society that informs how people should look, feel, behave, and love at a young age. "There's a lot of stereotypes, and at the same time there's a lot of people who don't fit that mold," they said. "What's so special about the show is that it's giving voices to people who don't normally get heard." The queens aren't just grooming drag children, they're grooming community leaders who can continue breaking down gender stereotypes and providing queer safe spaces long after the HBO crew packs up.

"It's one thing going into these towns and then leaving," Shangela said. "People see that with makeover shows -- in and out, and then you hope that they feel better." We know by now that upgrading someone's wardrobe and giving them a fancy haircut doesn't do much to make the world a better place; in some cases, it does more harm than good by sending a message that looking polished is the key to unlocking self-love. That's not the case with We're Here. The genuine impact the queens had on not only their drag children, but the town as a whole, is why HBO's take on a "reality makeover show" feels bigger than its more narrow-sighted competitors -- and why it's already been nominated for a Critics' Choice Real TV Award.