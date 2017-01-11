Anthony Hopkins' Crazy Speech in 'Westworld' Episode 4 Ruled, but What Did It Mean?

How does he freeze all the robot servants?

We've seen Ford use his magician-like Jedi mind-tricks on the hosts of Westworld before -- remember the way he interacted with the little boy back in Episode 2 -- but we've never seen anyone toy with the movements of so many hosts on such a grand scale. Think of how much work went into tracking, recovering, and even fighting the robot who smashed a rock on his head in Episode 3. Now think about how easy it was for Ford to freeze every android in the villa. Creepy, right?

How did he do it? If you watch the scene carefully, when the servant starts moving again he makes the smallest little finger gesture. It looks like he just lifts his finger and the servants, along with the workers in the fields, suddenly spring back to work. Is this a little bit of stagecraft designed to intimidate Theresa? Or does Dr. Ford really have the ability to manipulate a legion of androids with less movement than it takes to plug in a toaster? While other scenes have hinted at his powers, this is the first time we've been given a sense of how dangerous Ford might become. Westworld rule No. 1: don't piss off the guy with the finger-controlled robot army.