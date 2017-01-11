The 'Westworld' Actors You Absolutely Need to Know

As Westworld transforms your living room into a madcap saloon, overrun by robots, firefights, and mystery, you'll notice one of the show's strongest assets is its cast. Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, and James Marsden weigh in as some of the new HBO saga's biggest names, but you'll spot many more familiar faces as the drama unfurls, ones that will make you ask: Who the heck is that and what are they doing?
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's ensemble, as is usually the case with TV's more ambitious projects, comprises a mix of underrated and rising talents -- all worth knowing more about. To keep track of everybody, consult the below cheat sheet, which details the lesser-known players you'll see sporting Stetsons, bonnets, and future-chic corporate garb.
Jimmi Simpson
On the show: Simpson plays William, a wet-behind-the-ears visitor who favors wearing white hats, defending certain bots, and making viewers wonder if he's a young version of the Man in Black.
In real life: This New Jerseyan's résumé includes no dearth of parts best described as twisted or "that guy"; highlights include the guinea pig-loving hacktivist on House of Cards, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Liam McPoyle, The Newsroom's Jack Spaniel, and David Letterman's Lyle the Intern. Offscreen, the 40-year-old Theatre World Award winner enjoys throwing "Jersey Style" barbecues.
Ben Barnes
On the show: Barnes plays Logan, William's douche-y friend who favors wearing black hats and treating the hosts like toys.
In real life: After landing the titular role in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, this 35-year-old Brit went on to deliver strong performances in Oliver Parker's Dorian Gray, Sergey Bodrov's Seventh Son, and the History Channel's Sons of Liberty. (Don't mess with him: he really does know how to fight and ride horses.)
Clifton Collins Jr.
On the show: Collins plays Lawrence, the unfortunate automaton who briefly becomes the Man in Black's captive and key.
In real life: An Emmy-nominated actor, Collins boasts a screen career that spans more than two decades. You might recognize him from recent work on Ballers and Pacific Rim, or from Alias and the miniseries Thief. He also co-authored an edgy cookbook, Prison Ramen, which shares recipes and stories from behind bars.
Evan Rachel Wood
On the show: Wood plays Dolores Abernathy, a glass-half-full rancher's daughter who, contrary to her appearance, is the oldest android walking around Westworld.
In real life: After moving from North Carolina to California in the mid-'90s, Wood wasted no time building a varied and impressive filmography: see Digging to China, Thirteen, The Wrestler, True Blood (Yahtzee!), and Into the Forest. The 29-year-old Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actress has also made a name for herself as a singer, LGBT advocate, and magazine columnist.
Louis Herthum
On the show: Herthum plays Peter Abernathy, Dolores' dear ol' dad who has a Shakespearean freak-out after stumbling upon a modern-day photograph.
In real life: Though this Baton Rouge native's career stretches back to the early '80s, he's made the most noise in recent years with his strong work in Longmire, True Blood, and this great Westworld gif.
Thandie Newton
On the show: Newton plays Maeve Millay, a sharp robotic madam whose popularity with customers fades as she becomes increasingly self-aware.
In real life: Born in London, Newton, 43, turned to acting after a back injury made her abandon dance dreams. The Cambridge grad broke out with 1998's Beloved, and has since taken versatile turns in such dramas as The Pursuit of Happyness and Paul Haggis' Crash; and in such comedies as Norbit and Run, Fatboy, Run. You'll next see her in Xavier Dolan's star-studded The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.
Sidse Babett Knudsen
On the show: Knudsen plays Theresa Cullen, Westworld's no-bullshit woman-in-charge who ensures the park doesn't go off-script.
In real life: Knudsen, 47, hails from Denmark, where initial success came with Jonas Elmer's Let's Get Lost and Susanne Bier's The One and Only -- both of which helped her net her country's top acting award. She went on to earn more international acclaim as the star of Borgen, a popular political drama about a Danish prime minister, and to start something of a Tom Hanks streak with A Hologram for the King and Inferno.
Simon Quarterman
On the show: Quarterman plays Lee Sizemore, Westworld's pain-in-the-butt head of narrative who concocts the roughly 100 interconnected storylines that fuel the park.
In real life: Another Brit, Quarterman made his debut in the early 2000s playing small TV parts overseas. An out-of-the-blue lead in The Scorpion King 2 helped the 38-year-old snag meatier spots -- refer to The Devil Inside and Estranged -- and convinced him to head Stateside.
Tessa Thompson
On the show: Thompson plays Charlotte Hale, a mysterious board director who, as DJ Khaled would say, might be up to something.
In real life: Best known for her roles in Creed, Selma, and Dear White People, this 33-year-old actress also has musical talents -- you can find her vocals on some cuts by the electro-soul outfit Caught A Ghost.
Shannon Woodward
On the show: Woodward plays Elsie Hughes, a curious up-and-comer in Westworld's behavior department -- likes bots, doesn't like surprises.
In real life: Although she's young, Woodward's screen career has already taken her from the sets of Clarissa Explains It All and The Drew Carey Show to The Riches and Raising Hope. You'll also spot the 31-year-old Arizona native casually hanging back in the "Hot n Cold" music video because she's BFFs with Katy Perry.
Talulah Riley
On the show: Riley initially plays Angela, an extremely accommodating host who welcomes patrons to Westworld; then, she reappears in the latter half of the season as one of Wyatt's disciples.
In real life: Born in England, Riley kickstarted her career with Agatha Christie TV roles and Joe Wright's Pride & Prejudice before moving onto St. Trinian's, Inception, and Thor: The Dark World. The 31-year-old actress-author has also generated headlines for marrying and divorcing SpaceX CEO Elon Musk -- twice.
Steven Ogg
On the show: Ogg plays Rebus, a milk-loving bandit who looks like he may or may not be related to Erlich Bachman.
In real life: To enjoy Grand Theft Auto V's Trevor, is to enjoy Ogg. You can find more of the Canadian-born actor (and his epic facial hair) throwing fists on The Walking Dead, playing Sobchak on Better Call Saul, and breathing heavily as a super-creepy locksmith on Broad City.
Sorin Brouwers
On the show: Brouwers plays Wyatt, Teddy's lunatic of a nemesis who's described as a "pestilence."
In real life: A fairly fresh face, you can see more of Brouwers on Vanessa Bayer's "Sound Advice," MTV's Awkward, and The Brink. He's also done motion-capture work for such video games as Mortal Kombat and Injustice: Gods Among Us.
Michael Wincott
On the show: Wincott plays Old Bill, the mysterious Westworld antique who likes to do shots with Dr. Ford and sleep in a body bag.
In real life: This veteran Canadian actor's older highlights include Basquiat (alongside Wright), The Crow, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Deadman. More recently, you might have seen the 58-year-old in Knight of Cups and 24: Live Another Day, or heard his voice work in such vid games as Halo 2 and Darksiders II. He usually gets called in to do "things that have a certain degree of intensity to them" -- so be ready, just in case.
Gina Torres
On the show: Torres plays Lauren, Bernard's former partner and the mother of his child.
In real life: Firefly fans might have relished spotting Zoë Washburne in Westworld's third episode. The 47-year-old New Yorker adds the HBO guest gig to a wide-ranging list of credits that includes Cleopatra 2525, Angel, The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions, Alias, and Star Wars Rebels.
Angela Sarafyan
On the show: Sarafyan plays Clementine Pennyfeather, Maeve's popular, doe-eyed coworker.
In real life: The CV of this Armenian-born actress mostly notes low-budget and guest highlights, but Twilight fans should know her as Tia and old Cingular users as the Umbrella Girl. Despite almost missing her shot at Westworld, the 33-year-old is here with one of her most intriguing characters to date.
Lili Simmons
On the show: Simmons plays New Clementine, Sarafyan's in-park replacement.
In real life: This Californian started out as a model before hitting small screens in 2010. But if the name Rebecca Bowman means anything to you, you're probably well acquainted with the 24-year-old Simmons, whose flourishing career has already seen her grace the sets of Banshee and Bone Tomahawk.
Luke Hemsworth
On the show: Hemsworth plays Stubbs (real name, swear to God), Westworld's head of security, aka that office dude who loves holding his tablet, walking around with in-your-face good posture, and making awkward eye contact.
In real life: Nope, this isn't Hunger Games man or Thor; this is The Reckoning guy! If the eldest Hemsworth, 35, is still a mystery: he first took up acting in the early 2000s, quit to briefly start a flooring business, and then came back to give Hollywood another shot. Don't expect his floor expertise here, but do expect sassy comments.
James Landry Hébert
On the show: Hébert plays Slim Miller, the weaselly El Lazo henchman William and Logan rescue.
In real life: Looper, Gangster Squad, and Super 8 stand out among the 32-year-old's filmic accomplishments. On the small screen, the Louisianan made nice contributions to Mob City and Agent Carter, and will next be seen on the Taken TV series.
Chris Browning
On the show: Browning plays Holden, a Sweetwater guide who functions a lot like a Teddy prototype.
In real life: This Nevada native has been racking up TV guest turns since the early '90s, popping up on series ranging from In Living Color and Matlock to Sons of Anarchy and Timeless. If Holden's period garb gives you déjà vu, it's because of Cowboys & Aliens.
Leonardo Nam
On the show: Nam plays Felix Lutz, Westworld's bird-obsessed repairman who befriends one of his repeat customers.
In real life: Even if you weren't aware of it, this Australian-bred actor of Korean descent has been a gem for more than a decade: Remember the pothead Roy from The Perfect Score? Or how about poor ol' Morimoto from Tokyo Drift? You can also find Nam in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Betas, and next, Netflix's Altered Carbon.
Ptolemy Slocum
On the show: Slocum plays Sylvester, Felix's coworker who's occasionally a dick and always ready for VR action.
In real life: Aside from having the coolest name on this list, this Kenyan actor also scored major life accomplishments by performing improv with Neutrino, one of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater's most lauded longform teams; appearing in Hitch, Wonder Showzen, The Sopranos, The Wire, Veep, and Preacher; and, last but not least, narrating a couple of the Star Wars "Honest Trailers."
Rodrigo Santoro
On the show: Santoro plays the black leather-clad Hector Escaton, Westworld's most-wanted outlaw who carries lots of firepower and a not-so-subtle last name.
In real life: Santoro, 41, will be most familiar as Xerxes from the 300 movies or as the diamond-hungry Paulo on Lost. You might have also seen the Brazilian actor in Love Actually, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Focus, The 33, or Timur Bekmambetov's Ben-Hur remake.
Ingrid Bolsø Berdal
On the show: Bolsø Berdal plays Armistice, a mysterious bandit with an expansive serpentine tattoo and top-notch shootin' skills.
In real life: This Norwegian actress has graced screens big and small for more than a decade, but it wasn't till recently that the 36-year-old made the switch from foreign slashers to such moneymakers as Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and Hercules. Unclear if her character gets to say, "There's a snake in my boot!" -- but we can sure as heck hope.
