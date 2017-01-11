Who's Behind the Sabotage on 'Westworld' and What Is Delos Up To?

This post contains spoilers through the sixth episode of Westworld, "The Adversary." Head to Westworld World, our home for reviews, theories, and deep dives.

For those of us obsessively wondering about the relationship between Westworld and Delos, the mysterious corporation that owns the luxurious theme park, this week's installment, "The Adversary," brought the goods. The episode had Elsie in full Nancy Drew mode, further investigating the secret satellite uplink uncovered in Episode 5 and feeding Bernard tantalizing clues about who might be sabotaging the park.

Of course, the answers that were revealed also raised new questions -- like, Who grabbed Elsie at the end? And, What's up with Arnold (who very well could be an inter-dimensional vampire, living somewhere in outer space, laughing at viewers and feasting on the blood of their speculative theories, so as to get stronger and stronger every week)? To stave off the madness, let's break down everything we know so far about Delos.