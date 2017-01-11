Dolores Is Key to a 'Westworld' Twist You May Have Missed

3. Dreaming of romance with Teddy

When Teddy and Dolores scamper out of Sweetwater for alone time, they discuss future plans like two depressed lovers who just had awesome sex but hate their lives: "What if I don't want to stay here?" Dolores says. "Sometimes I feel like the world out there is calling me." Teddy mentions a place in the south where the mountains meet the sea. Unfortunately, they can't run off until he atones for his vague, dark past.

If you were yelling PLEASE TAKE HER, YOU STUPID COWBOY-TURKEY at your TV during this scene, you weren't alone. Teddy has no past, only programming that insists he does. And what about Dolores? It's unclear if her part of this conversation is scripted or improvised, though with no previous hint of her wanting to leave Abernathy Ranch, it's easy to imagine the latter. She's becoming more aware. She wants to live her dream.