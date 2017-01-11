Dissecting That Weird Dolores Scene in This Week's 'Westworld'

A prevailing theory posits that William and the Man in Black are the same person, separated by a few decades of Westworld park wisdom. This scene leans into that idea hard, albeit with some crafty mystery box gift-wrapping. Stubbs and his associate likely do see a present-day Dolores in Las Mudas (though that's never stated outright) -- that's the Dolores that we first see at the fountain, all alone. When the camera whirls and a very subtle sound cue plays, it's a hint that Nolan and Joy might be dialing back the clock.

If this is the case, the encounter with Lawrence's daughter is itself a flashback to the first time Dolores tried to navigated the maze. We can then assume that Dolores' visions involving the church and graveyard are flashbacks because of traditional style. In this context, they could be things she actually did in the past, or they could be events planted in the depths of her robotic mind, pieces of a puzzle she needs to assemble if she wants to solve the maze game.