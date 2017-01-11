The Two Heaviest Hitters on 'Westworld' Finally Squared Off

The Man in Black: "Wyatt, on the other hand, is something new. Someone to stop me from finding the center of the Maze."

Another tip that Dolores likely reached the Maze's center years back is the existence of Wyatt, who sounds like Minotaur of the labyrinth. The Man in Black's showdown with the cyberpunk will be the boss battle we deserve.

The Man in Black: "The world outside is a world of plenty. A fat, soft teat people cling to their entire life. Every need taken care of, except one: purpose. Meaning. So they come here and they can be a little scared, thrilled. Sweetly affirmative bullshit. Then they take a picture and go home."

There's been scant discussion of what existence is like outside Westworld's walls. Logan and William have talked about their corporate life back home. Theresa mentions a childhood visit to the park, Bernard phones home from the isolated work location. In "Contrapasso," Elsie learns that someone is beaming information out of the park via laser-based satellite uplink. The Man in Black -- who we know funds some sort of humanitarian foundation in the real world -- describes life beyond Westworld as a depressing utopia, which makes me imagine complacent Wall-E humans with more bipedal movement. People often wonder where Westworld could go after Season 1. The answer seems clear: into the world of plenty. The Man in Black is ready for a disruption.