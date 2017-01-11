The Robot Attribute Matrix on 'Westworld' Is Straight Out of 'The Sims'

There was always a certain amount of self-diagnosing wish-fulfillment involved in assigning personality points to your Sim. For example, I never understood the value in having a "neat" Sim -- it's a video game, so I'm not going to smell the rotting pizza it would inevitably leave around my charming colonial home -- but I wanted an "outgoing" and "nice" Sim who would be able to make friends with other Sims in my neighborhood. I craved Sim friends to party with, especially because I was saving up for a hot tub to put in my living room.

Systems like The Sims' point distribution or the "attribute matrix" that we see in this episode, with its categories for "courage," "sensuality," and "patience," are both appealing and disturbing as science-fiction concepts. But they're also intriguing psychological thought experiments: People pretty much always want to see the complexity of human behavior boiled down to a number. Think of any personality trait quiz you've ever taken online -- or, to push this to an even bleaker place, consider the ways people use their Twitter follower count or their number of Facebook friends as a measurement of self-worth. The Sims gave you the opportunity to quantify identity long before social media. Plus, with cheat codes, you could easily be the coolest Sim in town. You didn't even need the hot tub.