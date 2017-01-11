Where 'Westworld' Might Go After a Major Death

Warning: this post contains spoilers through Westworld's seventh episode, "Trompe L'Oeil." Head to Westworld World, our hub for more recaps, theories, interviews, and deep dives.

Well, that was rough. The latest Westworld delivered two heartbreaking twists, one that finally validated a long-held theory and another that probably just made you go, Theresa, I really wish you knew krav maga. As Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), a host under the control of Anthony Hopkins' Dr. Ford, led his ex-lover (Sidse Babett Knudsen) to her doom, it became painstakingly clear that nobody in the Mesa Hub is to be trusted, and that nobody is who they seem. But what does Theresa's departure mean for the show's future? And is it a departure at all?