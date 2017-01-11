How Memory Works on 'Westworld' -- and What It Means for Your Timeline Theory

Warning: this post contains spoilers through Westworld's eighth episode, "Trace Decay." Head to our hub Westworld World for more recaps, theories, interviews, and deep dives.

How the heck was last night's Westworld supposed to top Bernard's batshit betrayal? If you were expecting another crazy twist this week, you were probably disappointed, but the episode did manage to pull off an impressive juggling act, inching all the major character plots along and setting up the potential for a chaotic robot uprising in the weeks to come.

What's more, "Trace Decay" -- a nod to the psychological theory that says our memories fade over time if we don't rehearse them and convert them into long-term memories -- focused on hosts' memories, touching on a couple major fan theories along the way. Below, a look at the main characters' recollections from this episode, what they tell us about the way hosts store information, and why hosts' memories are so important to figuring out how Westworld works as a show.