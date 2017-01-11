The Latest 'Westworld' Twist Confirms a Crazy Character Theory

More cross-cutting intertwines Bernard/Arnold and Dolores's history. Those meetings we've seen between "Bernard" and the host? All in the past, conversations with Arnold that pushed her towards the maze. "I've been looking for you," he tells her. This was true in the past. In the present, she can't actually palaver with her creator. Because he's dead. And -- more twists! -- she killed him -- or at least thinks she did.

Will the Bernard-Arnold connection have a greater payoff in Westworld Season 1's final episode? Likely, but not literally. To the park's awoken hosts, Arnold is a ghost in the machine. Ford could re-create his physical avatar in Bernard, but the consciousness of the man persists through the bicameral minds of on-the-brink hosts. It's unclear if Ford knows of Maeve and Dolores's heightened states, or their ensuing mayhem; at the tail end of the episode, he rushes off to finish his personal narrative, a nod to Teddy's "Wyatt" arc that should incite its own bloodshed. But he'll inevitably cross paths with Arnold once more. And as Bernard reminded us in "The Well-Tempered Clavier," as Ford flooded his mind with memories, the converging of two halves of the artificial brain lead to insanity, chaos, and disruption. Arnold can still "free" the sentient hosts whether or not his life-after-death proxy walks the Earth, leaving room for one more appearance by Wright before the season's end. Enter: Dolores.