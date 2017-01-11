What's Really Happening to Dolores on 'Westworld'

... the past. Costuming tells us everything. As Dr. Ford preaches Arnold's Bicameral Mind in voice-over, we see Dolores enter the church in her classic, Andrew Wyeth-y blue dress. This is neither the present where we were seconds later, nor the 30-years-prior timeline featuring William and Logan. This is even earlier, 35-ish years prior, when Arnold first nudged Dolores through the looking glass.

The hosts in the church pews confirm the time jump: freaking the fuck out are Angela, an old host we saw as a Welcome Bot in William's introduction and then later as Wyatt's henchwoman in the MiB timeline, and Armistice, who is later reprogrammed as a member of Hector's gang. We saw both of them in a third-episode flashback to Ford's early days working on the park. Now they're here in the church, commanded by "God" to fuse the halves of their bicameral minds.