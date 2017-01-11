The 'Westworld' Finale's Violent End Gives Deep Meaning to Season 2

Cynical? Only if you think disaster, and the resulting emotions, are worth spending a lifetime avoiding. Ford debunked Arnold's obsession with "the bicameral mind" theory in Episode 3, but the empathetic scientist was on to something. Grief, and the little voice in our head who wrestles with those tough situations, is what makes us human. Joy and Nolan dedicated their Season 1 finale to making the case.

In order to lay waste to the Delos Corporation board of trustees, Dolores had to internalize the loss of her father, the loss of William, the loss of Teddy, the loss of her host victims during the first incident 35 years ago, and the loss of Arnold all at once. Difficult for someone whose mind is perpetually wiped, but through the innovation of reveries, and some gentle kicks out the door from Dr. Ford, Dolores found her way to the "end of the Maze." Sitting under the church laboratory, the farm girl absorbed her experiences and cleared her mind, leaving only her own voice -- a key attribute of the bicameral evolution -- to dictate her actions.