15 Questions the 'Westworld' Season 1 Finale Needs to Answer

What will the Man in Black find at the center of the maze?

Early on, Ed Harris' mysterious park visitor declared that he was on a go-for-broke mission to solve the shrouded game that Arnold hid inside the Westworld experience. But as he's been told at least twice so far, the maze isn't meant for him -- probably because he's an honest-to-goodness human trying to solve a puzzle intended to test a robot's sentience. So what will happen when the knife-wielding Delos board member reaches the center of Arnold's maze?

Given that he said early on that he's "never going back" to his old life and that Arnold's game "cuts deep," you could infer that the Man in Black is planning to die -- or maybe to upload his consciousness into a robot. But we're more interested in what will actually happen than what he's looking for -- and it's still maddeningly unclear. One thing's for certain is that he's close to solving it, having reached the same church where Dolores accessed Arnold's underground laboratory back in the day. Perhaps Dolores is the key, after all.