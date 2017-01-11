What Samurai World Could Mean for 'Westworld' Season 2

How many parks are there?

Crichton's original Westworld had two other worlds (Roman World and Medieval World) guests and techs could access. A sequel also introduced Spa World and Future World, yet more locations inspired by old Hollywood genre fantasies. Fans who suspected Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan was being cheeky at New York Comic Con when, back in October, he said "no" to the existence of Roman World and Medieval World -- but didn't outright say no to the existence of additions like Samurai World -- must feel vindicated for reading between the lines.

The question now: are there even more parks? How many? Samurai World likely won't just be one of two. In Episode 8, Teddy asked the Man in Black to explain who he was, noting, "You speak like you own this world." To which Ed Harris's character replied: "Not just this one. You want to know who I am? Who I really am? I'm a god, a titan of industry."