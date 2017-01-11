What That Revealing 'Westworld' Flashback Means for the Show

Finally, we see Ford's big scene of the night, a disciplining talk with Bernard that segues into the first (apparent, at least) flashback of the series. Bernard is concerned about the robots who "hear voices." His superior writes it off as cognitive dissonance. He would too if each dysfunctional host wasn't uttering the same name in their outbursts: "Arnold." OK, Ford confesses, that makes sense.

We don't know much about Westworld's origins. We know Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has been a host since the early days. We know The Man in Black has been frequenting the park nearly as long. We know 30 years ago there was an "incident" in Westworld, but nothing monumental enough to derail the steaming locomotive of the high-tech attraction. And now we know that in the beginning, there was Ford and there was Arnold, a brilliant scientist who wanted Westworld's robotic advances to break the glass ceiling of artificial intelligence. Arnold didn't want the robots to act human, he wanted them to be human. The scientist took the mind-bending theory of "the bicameral mind" and applied it to his hosts. He wanted to "bootstrap consciousness" by acting as a God who whispered in his creations' ears. He envisioned a pyramid of human behavior to climb: first he gave the robots memory, then improvisation, then self-interest, then...