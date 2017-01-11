How the Hell Do Guns Work on 'Westworld'?

This post contains spoilers through the fifth episode of Westworld, "Contrapasso." Head to Westworld World, our show hub, for reviews, theories, and deep dives.

Withholding key info is a common theme on Westworld. Think about the train, the Man in Black, Arnold, that bird, and so many other head-scratchers -- it's a long and weird list. Though such coyness is usually more of a strength than a detriment (show don't tell!), something continues to puzzle us: the guns.

How do the bullets work? What happens if a guest shoots at another guest? Are the weapons even real? With Dolores able to fire pistols and the increasing likelihood of a gun-related twist popping up in the second half of Season 1, we figured now's the time to pick through dialogue, interviews, show lore, and fan theories to get to the bottom of this enduring mystery.