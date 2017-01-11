Here's What You Need to Know About 'Westworld,' Fall TV's Must-See Show

HBO doesn't just want to fill its sizable Game of Thrones void this fall; it also wants to make playing Cowboys & Indians cool again. When Westworld hits the small screen next month, the network will try to accomplish that by introducing a stacked cast, thought-provoking ethical dilemmas, a dense mystery, and a world of eerily lifelike robots.

The Western/sci-fi saga comes from power writing couple Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who have likened the series to a 10-hour movie. (Think Deadwood meets 2001: A Space Odyssey on loop -- more twists, less space.) Below, a guide to everything else you need to know about it (except for the mind-boggling questions you'll ask after you watch the premiere).