'Westworld' Is Amazing and You Should Watch It

Do you want your robots to have skin?

Is there anything better than the perturbed sci-fi character who refers to a bumbling machine as a "bucket of bolts"? That's unlikely to happen on Westworld, sadly; the robots on Westworld seem to be constructed in the vein of Bishop, the android played by Lance Hendrickson in James Cameron's Aliens, who memorably responds to being called a "synthetic" by saying, "I prefer 'artificial person' myself."

The automatons of Westworld flash no metallic parts. If you cut them, they will bleed a viscous approximation of human blood. And when their faces get blown off by shotgun shells, they do not open up to reveal horrific robot face, à la Yul Brynner in the 1973 movie the HBO series is based on. Sure, you'll see circuitry and cold, dead robot eyes and smiles, which aren't creepy at all, but their mysterious human overlords, led by Anthony Hopkins' weary Dr. Robert Ford and Jeffrey Wright's sad, surreptitious Bernard Lowe, have done a superlative job of making it tricky to discern the real McCoys from the robot McCoys.