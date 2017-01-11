Who's the Badass Woman With the Snake Tattoo on 'Westworld'?

This post contains spoilers through the fourth episode of Westworld, "Dissonance Theory." Head to our Westworld show hub for more reviews, theories, and deep dives.

Teddy's not the only one gunning for Wyatt. As tonight's Westworld episode, "Dissonance Theory," revealed, Armistice wants to find the new villain, too. When it comes to filling in the paint of her incomplete snake tattoo, only Wyatt's blood will do.

More intriguing than the rifle-toting blonde is the woman playing her: Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, a rising talent Stateside moviegoers and HBO subscribers can expect to see more of. The 36-year-old actress first graced Westworld in the pilot, wreaking havoc in Sweetwater alongside Hector Escaton (Rodrigo Santoro), and then briefly in flashbacks to the park's early days. If her blood-soaked badassery has since made you say, "Whoa, who's that?" -- here's a cheat sheet: