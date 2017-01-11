Unfortunately, the "reveries" are the source of Westworld's current malfunctions, a point Bernard reluctantly brings up with Dr. Ford, who then treats him to one of his patented speeches that puts a finger on the thesis of the show. Ford explains that humans have peaked, because we've been able to fix all natural "mistakes" and "slip evolution's leash." The next natural step, he says, is for us to be able to eventually "resurrect the dead." But, Ford says, Bernard must indulge him "the occasional mistake." Upon hearing this, Bernard smiles warmly and walks off.

Ford is proclaiming himself God in this scenario, and because humans are "done" and "as good as we're going to get," the more interesting project at this current time is to push androids closer and closer to that human reality, mistakes and all. Judging by Bernard's demeanor as this is revealed, it seems that he's on board with this.