Cracking the Cryptic 'Westworld' Bird Scenes

What does this all mean for Maeve?

Thandie Newton's Maeve is perhaps Westworld's most tragic character. Unlike Dolores, who seems to be on a path to self-knowledge that involves firing a gun, robbing wagons, and having the occasional trippy flashback, much of Maeve's time on the show is spent getting shot, drawing sketches of terrifying space men, and lying naked on a slab of metal. Her path to self-consciousness is one rooted in trauma, memory suppression, and bleak body horror. She is a survivor.

The ending of last night's episode suggested that she's about to take flight. In the same way certain characters in the Jurassic Park movies are more sympathetic to the needs of dinosaurs than others, Felix seems to have compassion for the androids he cares for more than his co-workers' safety or the Westworld code of conduct. "Come on, little one," he tells the tiny bird early in the episode while fixing it. He's much more sympathetic than his absurdly boorish counterpart Sylvester, who behaves like an obnoxious roommate in a '90s sitcom. He talks about having a "nubile redhead loaded up in the VR tank." He is the kind of co-worker you want to see get killed by a robot, and I have a feeling he'll end up being one of the show's first human casualties.