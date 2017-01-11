Locations that viewers have already seen on TV come with informational blurbs. For example, here's Las Mudas, the little border town introduced in Episode 2:

Way of life here hasn’t changed much since the day it was settled. Feel free to make yourself at home and chat in the town square, charm the barkeep into divulging family secrets, or just relax and take a break from the heat. Practically everyone in this town is related and they are very protective of one another, so tread lightly. Don’t let the dusty patina fool you, this town proudly carries the scars of showdowns past.

The swaths of land that haven't aired -- Ghost Nation and New Virginia -- appear only as unclickable names. Some sound like great candidates for the location of that maze the Man in Black wants to find. Is it in the mines? The Old Territories? Cryptic as hell.