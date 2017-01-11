Dolores will lead a robot uprising

Ford is an artist, and Peter Abernathy, a former cult-leader-bot-turned-farmer-bot, is his work of art. Which is why he's built to quote Shakespeare -- or at least the Bard's most ominous lines. "These violent delights have violent ends... " Peter says, drawing upon one of Romeo and Juliet's most threatening beats. For those who are less familiar with Act 2, Scene 6, it continues, "... and in their triumph die, like fire and powder, which, as they kiss, consume. The sweetest honey is loathsome in his own deliciousness and in the taste confounds the appetite."

The violent delights of Westworld will have violent ends. It's the basis of Crichton's original movie, and it's the most obvious tease in the premiere, from the "wouldn't kill a fly" motif to Dolores' mention of the "Judas steer," that one calm, aware bovine who can lead the rest of the herd to the slaughterhouse without human assistance. Judging by her tolerance to flies at the end of the episode, Dolores will likely be the Judas steer who slams the brakes, and leads the herd in another direction. "Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality?" her superiors ask her, while she sits in answer mode limbo. They're asking for it.