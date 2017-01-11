'Westworld' Episode 3 Turns Reveries into Nightmares

Bernard

Poor, duped Bernard: in his continuing grief about losing his only son with Firefly's Gina Torres to what may or may not have been a watery death caused by his not being enough of a helicopter parent, he has become blind to the "ingratiating schemes" that Dolores defines in robot voice as "asking personal questions." This can't end well for the park guests, hosts, clean-up crew, the world, and probably even Bernard, can it?

Look at the basement bunker where Bernard meets with Dolores. Where is this taking place? After she tells answers his question about staying with her programmed loop, she appears on the streets of Sweetwater at night, which makes me think that he's meeting her in a basement beneath one of the town buildings (probably the general store, where she buys her condensed milk. Think about what happens when Bernard meets her there. Dolores is clothed in her usual blue dress during those sessions. He also says that she should run along so that no one will miss her indicating he's pulled her from her loop. And we know that he is doing all of this in secrecy, not just because he tells her not to mention their discussions to anyone else but because he leaves his communication device in his living quarters (we see this when Elsie attempts to call him).