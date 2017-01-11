'Westworld' Episode 4 Significantly Raises the Stakes

Oh, also: Don't call William "Billy."

We later see Dolores out in Las Mudas, Lawrence's hometown. She confronts the Man in Black's sad-sack captive's daughter and asks her where she's from. "Same as you, don't you remember," the girl says, creepily, like most little girls in horror-esque shows. Dolores hears that internal voice again saying "remember" and flashes back to a church and a burial and guns and the little girl in a dress. Also, the little girl is drawing the maze in the dirt, which is impressive on several levels.

Eventually, some marshal-type host likely sent by that Hemsworth bro comes to bring her back to the farm, but William intervenes. "That's my girl," William tells him. "But not in a sexual way, since I have someone at home and wear a white hat, and so we're just kind of complicated friends for now, OK?" Confused, the host backs off.



William and Logan eventually do get involved with the bandit raid, shoot up a farm, and snag their boy "Slim," who tells the marshal they're with that he works for Alonzo. Naturally, Logan then kills the marshal because it turns out Alonzo is their "ticket to the best ride in the park," and they stumbled upon an "Easter egg." Dolores objects to setting Slim free, and Logan and William briefly hold guns to each other's favorite hosts until Logan tells William that Dolores will be fine with "a trip down the dark side, and so will you."