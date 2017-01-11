'Westworld' Episode 5 Was All About Logan, William, and Sexual Tension

Lots of naked girls and guys with body paint of all colors are all hanging around and having a giant orgy, though Will, Dolores, and the Confederate leader all sit on couches awkwardly. When Logan comes over, the leader asks if they’ll fight with him and Logan agrees, but Willy isn't having it, and tells him he's "not going anywhere with these psychopaths" and that he'd really just like to watch Jurassic Park in his room with Dolores.

Logan, who is pissed likely because contortion sex is now just a normal thing to his debased mind, seizes on this moment. He and Will finally have it out. Logan claims there aren't "heroes and villains here, it's just a giant circle jerk." Will responds that this is Logan's own philosophy, so his buddy sticks the knife deeper, and twists, telling Will that he probably thinks he's on this trip because he views himself as some "type of contender, some threat to me" but he picked him precisely because "you will never be a threat to anyone."