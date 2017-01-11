15 Burning Questions We Have After the 'Westworld' Premiere

This post contains major spoilers for the premiere of Westworld. Head to our show page for more Westworld reviews, theories, and deep dives.

The first episode of HBO's scrupulous sci-fi western Westworld provoked theories of human failure and robot revolt. But like any good J.J. Abrams-produced television show, there seems to be plenty hidden under the veil of secrecy that could reboot the dramatic mainframe (to put it in AI terms). Here's what we woke up thinking about just hours after the big premiere. Are the answers right under our synthetically sculpted noses?