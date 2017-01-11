Entertainment

Answering Your Biggest 'Westworld' Season 1 Questions

By and Published On 12/07/2016 By And Published On 12/07/2016
More From Westworld World

related

13 Big Questions We Hope 'Westworld' Season 2 Will Answer

related

'Westworld' Season 2 Will Be Gamer Heaven for the Man in Black

related

What 'Westworld' Season 1 Was Actually About

related

Why Maeve Chose to Stay in Westworld

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

HBO's Westworld expanded on Michael Crichton's 1973 robot disaster movie of the same name (and the famous Simpsons parody) into a sweeping look at artificial intelligence, human empathy, and an unwieldy technological future that may already be upon us. Each of its 10 episodes were directed like mini-movies, the scripts were toiled over with a watchmaker's precision, and the acting -- from heavy-hitters like Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jeffrey Wright -- was masterful. 

Still, with all the mystery and clever maneuvering by co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, there's no doubt Westworld left many behind. Unless you were dedicating your Monday through Saturday off-hours to studying up on Reddit theories, it was damn near impossible to track every movement of every character up through every revelation. Some tried to run with it; others really did spend their waking hours studying Westworld like it would result in a Master's Degree. We fell into the latter camp.

If you were swept up in the drama, but found the violent and calculated finale to be a head-scratcher, we're here for you. This week, we took to Facebook Live to break down the entire hour-and-a-half episode by characters and plot lines. Here's what you'll find in the video above:

1:10 -- What the Man in Black really wanted
5:20 -- Ford's master plan (and could he return to the show?)
11:10 -- Arnold, Wyatt, and Dolores' big moment
17:00 -- What the hell was up with Maeve??
19:30 -- What the finale told us about Season 2

By the end, you'll be fully prepared for the second season of Westworld... when it arrives in 2018. Maybe loop the video a few times before then.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Follow the Thrillist Editors on Twitter @ThrillistEnt.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'Westworld' Is Amazing and You Should Watch It
Westworld World

related

READ MORE
How the Hell Do Guns Work on 'Westworld'?
Westworld World

related

READ MORE
Can't Wait for 'Westworld' Season 2? Stream These Shows and Movies Next.
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like