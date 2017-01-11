Answering Your Biggest 'Westworld' Season 1 Questions

HBO's Westworld expanded on Michael Crichton's 1973 robot disaster movie of the same name (and the famous Simpsons parody) into a sweeping look at artificial intelligence, human empathy, and an unwieldy technological future that may already be upon us. Each of its 10 episodes were directed like mini-movies, the scripts were toiled over with a watchmaker's precision, and the acting -- from heavy-hitters like Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jeffrey Wright -- was masterful.

Still, with all the mystery and clever maneuvering by co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, there's no doubt Westworld left many behind. Unless you were dedicating your Monday through Saturday off-hours to studying up on Reddit theories, it was damn near impossible to track every movement of every character up through every revelation. Some tried to run with it; others really did spend their waking hours studying Westworld like it would result in a Master's Degree. We fell into the latter camp.