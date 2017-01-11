What 'Westworld' Season 1 Was Actually About

Or the idea of freedom, of who is really free and who is being controlled? Maeve's quest to be free ends with her making the choice (On her own? Or because she was programmed to? STAY TUNED NEXT SEASON) to get off the train and come back to the park. But, as Ford says, we humans think we’re special in the way "we perceive the world, and yet we live in loops, as tight and as closed as the hosts do, seldom questioning our choices, content, for the most part, to be told what to do next."

Humans go to the park because the idea is that without rules, we can be as free as we ever will be, and in that freedom we will find our true selves. But doesn’t that entire concept further solidify the fact that our normal lives are not actually "free"? And what does it say about our "true" selves that most humans spend their time in the park either killing or fucking things? Wait, is this actually a commentary on the state of the internet in 2016?