13 Big Questions We Hope 'Westworld' Season 2 Will Answer

What happened to Logan?

The last look we got at Ben Barnes' character was A Portrait of the Loser Douchebag As a Sad, Naked Horseman, as a swift spank from William (Jimmi Simpson) sent the "unstable" brother-in-law-to-be and his horsebot into the horizon. But was the Delos scion riding to his death, or to an eventual security rescue? It seems unlikely that William would've intentionally killed Logan. He tells Dolores as much later in the finale, noting he wasn't trying to stage a coup at Delos -- he just wanted to find her. Whether wandering the park or plotting revenge in the real world, perhaps ousted from or marginalized at his family's company, there's a good chance Logan is still alive. And maybe that means someone will have to join Westworld as an older Logan for a Season 2 match-up with Ed Harris' William. (Hey, how busy are you, Kurt Russell?) If so, big story gaps need filling.