Everything We Already Know About 'Westworld' Season 2

But get ready for a new Dolores

"One of the things that I think is very clear is that in the past, when [Dolores] killed Arnold, she was doing that clearly at [Arnold's] behest, and at his instruction. She had no choice, and that was very clear. And then in the finale, when she pulls that trigger on Dr. Ford, that is her choice. And that's a big difference. It's not that Ford couldn't necessarily have anticipated it. ... He knows her enough, and has known her for long enough, and seen her evolution, that he could have predicted this outcome, but it's different in that this one truly comes from her. And it's absolutely her call. And I think that's a bold new starting point for her character, and we'll see where that goes second season." -- Joy (via Facebook Live)