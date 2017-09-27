Everything We Know About 'Westworld' Season 2

With Westworld's dizzying first chapter in the can, it's time to obsess over Season 2. Just don't be impatient. HBO's next batch of grumpy robo storylines won't be here for another freaking year. Until then, you'll have to content yourself with the most revealing nuggets we've gleaned from trailers, interviews, and casting announcements.
The trailer teases the bloody return of all your faves
Released at San Diego Comic-Con, the Season 2 promo above shows Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Teddy (James Marsden), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Elsie (Shannon Woodward), Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Lee (Simon Quarterman), and The Man in Black, aka William (Ed Harris), back and ready to get rowdy.
Talent-wise, you can also expect to see newcomers Katja Herbers (as seasoned guest Grace), Jonathan Tucker (commanding military officer Major Craddock), and Neil Jackson (some nice guy named Nicholas).
Discover Westworld is still weird
Before Comic-Con, the show's clue-heavy website had an unknown user writing, "Is anybody out there? Something's gone wrong. We need help, can you hear th," only to be cut off by a registered user who said, "All is well. Celebrations continue." If you visit now, you can book your future stay and talk to a paranoid Aeden about "Journey Into Night." Stay tuned.
Season 1 was a prequel for the rest of the series
"I think the first season is an amazing prequel and a good setup for the actual show. It's a unique show because you really could make every season different, and there are limitless possibilities," Evan Rachel Wood told us last year, adding that characters can never really die. "I really want to see where [the showrunners are] going to take everything -- and if it's going to be like the film, where there's many different worlds, and what those would be."
Season 2 will be "defined by chaos"
"The end of the season finds us with the stakes taken all the way up," co-creator Jonathan Nolan said in an HBO clip following the season finale. "If the first season is defined by control, the second season is defined by chaos. I think that's part of what we come to understand Ford has been planning all along. Ford has set in motion what he thinks is a plan. The nature of that plan is something we explore in the second season: what his intentions are. Are they to let Dolores and the other hosts escape? Are they simply to teach the human guests a lesson?"
"What happens at the dawn of consciousness?" J.J. Abrams, executive producer, added. "What happens when you begin to actually wake up?"
It'll be abstract, but "meticulously plotted"
At PaleyFest, executive producer Robert Patino said the story will fuck with the metaphysical. But Marsden has reassured that it's all part of a clear plan. "My hope for Season 2 is that whatever evolution is happening, whatever movement in whatever direction is taking place, that continues to accelerate and crescendo," he told Rotten Tomatoes. "[Creators] Jonah [Nolan] and Lisa [Joy] are very good about mapping things out. Nothing is by mistake or accident. It's all very meticulously plotted. There's part of me, the fan of the show, who doesn't want to know. But I can only imagine, having read all 10 episodes (of Season 1), where this will go and it's very exciting."
Poetry served as a major source of inspiration
"Last year, 'Leda and the Swan,' the [W.B.] Yeats poem really spoke to a lot of what our protagonists were going through," Joy said at Comic-Con. "This year I've been reading [William] Blake's 'Auguries of Innocence' and that's really resonant."
You'll see more differences between humans and hosts
"[The hosts'] construction and their power source is something we're really going to get into during Season 2," Nolan told Entertainment Weekly. "They're closer to biological than they are to mechanical, but they don't suffer brain death the same way we do. They're largely indistinguishable from human beings, but their brains don’t require oxygen -- which opens up interesting possibilities. Their brains are not as fragile as ours. On one hand, their cognition is controllable and malleable, but on a structural level they can’t be killed in the same way you and I can. There are advantages and disadvantages to being a host. Season 2 we’ll be exploring more the nuts and bolts of what they are -- as the hosts themselves are trying to understand."
There will be a time jump and new locations
Joy and Nolan have both said that Season 2 will show the aftermath of Season 1 -- not necessarily picking up right where the finale left off. "With this show, we never had any intention of staying in one place," Nolan told THR. "Westworld the place and the idea of it remains central to our story as we go forward. But the hosts are going to become more curious about what else there is in this world for them to understand and explore. That's where we want our show to go as well."
And you'll get more points of view
"I think, as with Season 1, any basic different timelines were rooted in what the characters were going through," Joy said recently at PaleyFest. "It made sense to do multiple timelines, because it showed how Dolores felt, and that confusion: 'I'm in love, but this guy is coming for me.' [Only to] then realize, 'I haven't changed, but so much time has changed and now he's this... ' I think we'll experiment in different point of views and different angles. You don't necessarily want to repeat the same thing."
Ed Harris wants nothing to do with Samurai World
"I just want [the Man in Black] to stay out of the samurai suit, that's all. I don't care where he goes after that," Harris told Paste. "I want to be a Man in Black, so I don't know what they've got planned for me, but I just want to be a Man in Black. That's what I signed on to play, so if they try to take me out of that suit, they’re going to have a fight on their hands... Samurais don't wear hats."
Maeve will likely have free will
"In the finale, when Maeve gets onto that train… the Steadicam is leading her over. Now, it's just keeping pace with her as she makes the decision. What we understand in the moment is it's the first real decision she's made all season," Nolan told Vulture. "She can get off the train. At which point, we shift to handheld camera, which we'd held back on throughout the entire season until one moment with her, and one moment with Dolores, when Teddy comes to rescue her... If you dial it in at just the right moment, that suggests she’s literally like a train coming off the tracks. We’re no longer in programmatic or prescribed behaviors. She's improvising, and we’re right there with her."
Evan Rachel Wood will play a new Dolores
"One of the things that I think is very clear is that in the past, when [Dolores] killed Arnold, she was doing that clearly at [Arnold's] behest, and at his instruction. She had no choice, and that was very clear. And then in the finale, when she pulls that trigger on Dr. Ford, that is her choice. And that's a big difference. It's not that Ford couldn't necessarily have anticipated it," Joy said via Facebook Live. "He knows her enough, and has known her for long enough, and seen her evolution, that he could have predicted this outcome, but it's different in that this one truly comes from her. And it's absolutely her call. And I think that's a bold new starting point for her character, and we'll see where that goes second season."
Her dad, Peter Abernathy, is sticking around
"He's carrying around 35 years of data, so there’s actually very little space on his hard drive left. He only has a small semblance of a personality. So in the future, he may not even be Peter anymore, he could get wiped clean. They could make him this socially inept character, or it could turn out he’s been under the control of Charlotte and Sizemore, who knows?" Louis Herthum, the actor who plays Abernathy, told Screener. "I would love to see him out of the park, out in the real world... although who knows what's real anymore! But you know, a lot of my scenes in Season 1 I was naked. So regardless of what happens I’ll probably be naked again."
So are the flies!
"The flies were always the canary in the coal mine of where the story was going, because they were the one not-programmed creature in the park," Joy told TVLine. "So that tiny little slap that Dolores did at the beginning of the season was a harbinger of things to come. Now, in Season 2, now that the gloves are off, we're gonna see a lot of flies -- and they’re not necessarily gonna be actual flies."
Jimmi Simpson is likely done with Westworld
[In response to a question about returning for a second season]: "No... I feel the same way, like gosh darn. My William has served his purpose. As of now, I'll be done at the end of Season 1."
... or is he?
"Well, you know. Nothing's permanent," Simpson told THR. "I'm not contracted to go back, but I'm sure there's a possibility."
"I bet over the next 10 years [William] came back endless amounts of times, hoping [Dolores] would find this mode that he found with her," he also told Gold Derby. "We now know the finish line for this man, so I don't know if there's enough story to show. But I could see some interesting ways to bring him back. Like the corporate takeover, or his other heartbroken visits to the park."
What about Anthony Hopkins?
"We were very lucky to have one amazing season with Anthony Hopkins. We loved working with him," Nolan told EW. "As for the show, where it goes, the characters -- we've well established we're playing in a more advanced ruleset in terms of death and resurrection than other [projects] I've worked on. So I would say: assume nothing."
And the random host he was working on in his personal lab?
"I think you want to feel the emotional impact with Ford's sacrifice at the end," Nolan said via Facebook Live. "Here's God literally taking himself out of the equation so that his creations can have a semblance of free will."
Don't forget about Talulah Riley's Angela, promoted to series regular
"A host whose beatific face welcomed guests to Westworld for decades," HBO said in a press release. "Angela will prove to be one of the last faces many guests will ever see."
Harris suspects Season 2 will be very violent
"It sure seems like there's going to be an awful lot of violence. I think all hell's going to break loose. I don't know if I join forces with the hosts, or what," Harris told EW. "[Jonah and Lisa] have very specific plans for Season 2. I think they're gonna spend more time in Utah next season -- they were there for two weeks last season, next season will be a month."
Samurai World is probably on the table
[Nolan, asked prior to the finale about whether theme parks from the Westworld movies would come into play]: "You said Roman World and Medieval World, right? No."
And potentially some other worlds
"We're definitely teasing there are other worlds," Joy told EW. "How many other worlds and what is the nature of the other worlds is something we’ll start to explore more in Season 2."
Maybe even the outside world
"They’re pretty crafty, and they’re pretty powerful, and their intellect is growing and growing. I would imagine that at least one, ultimately, gets a bigger look at the world," Joy told Vulture. "Who and when, I’m not quite sure yet."
The premiere date for Season 2 is unclear... but it'll be a while
"My suspicion is [the second season won't be ready until] sometime in 2018 because of how big the world is and what goes into shooting it. So I don't have a date exactly -- they're going to have to map it out and write the scripts -- but my guess is sometime in '18," Casey Bloys, HBO programming president told EW. "I didn't know exactly what to expect in Season 2. And what they came up with is as exciting, mysterious and as fun as Season 1. And completely original, as well."
There are plenty more seasons in the works
"[Early delays weren't] about getting the first 10 [episodes] done; it was about mapping out what the next five or six years are going to be," Marsden told EW. "We wanted everything in line so that when the very last episode airs and we have our show finale, five or seven years down the line, we knew how it was going to end the first season — that's the way Jonah and [Abrams] operate."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.