'Westworld' Season 2 Will Be Gamer Heaven for the Man in Black

There's nothing left for him in the real world

Now is not the time to buy stock in Delos. If you're living in the William and Logan timeline at the moment, then OK, maybe purchase a few shares to diversify your portfolio. But if you're living in whatever present (maybe 2052?) that Westworld takes place in, don't even think about investing in this toxic asset. This is a particularly bad time to be on the board of Delos -- and we now know the Man in Black is a majority shareholder of Delos stock. From a purely CNBC perspective, the dude is in trouble.

What else do we know about the Man in Black? He's filthy Elon Musk rich, minorly famous, loves taking vacations, lost his wife, and doesn't sound like he'd be interested in the day-to-day grind of running Westworld, either. I'm going to guess he probably has a golden parachute ready to go in case of a financial disaster -- or even a Producers-style insurance scheme where if the park ends in a violent massacre, he still gets a fat check. In the worst-case scenario, the government will bail out Westworld and he'll spend the rest of his life giving TED Talks about how his biggest failure was actually a secret success.